They really are out there — the folks with genuinely good hearts. But it is like listening for God’s small, quiet voice: you must pay attention to find them! If you are unsure whether you have encountered one, look introspectively, and that person will appear as an image in your mind.

The Apostle Paul speaks to us in Ephesians chapter four about living as children of Light. Verse 32 tells us this: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Paul warns us about all sorts of things: unwholesome language, bitterness, improper use of anger, brawling, slander, and bad attitudes toward others. Rather than act that way, we should be forgiving, just as God has forgiven us.