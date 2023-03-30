Strawberry rhubars

Similar to a pie but as easy to eat as a cookie are strawberry rhubarb crumb bars.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life. Trees unfurl their delicate chartreuse leaves and some flaunt breathtaking displays of delicate pink and white flowers. Sprays of bright yellow forsythia awaken as garden beds fill with showy bulbs and delicately flavored spring vegetables.

We now begin to see an early spring harvest and can find peas, ramps, fiddlehead ferns, asparagus and rhubarb on many restaurant menus. Rhubarb is classified as a vegetable, and its tart stalks are edible and used for food throughout the world. But the leaves contain poisonous oxalic acid and should be avoided.