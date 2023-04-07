Writer's note: As I write my 200th column I am overwhelmed with gratitude for those who follow and support me and share my passion for food. I am running my first column again this week and hope you enjoy it!

Although I love food and cooking, it’s inevitable that my trips to the local grocery store become a bittersweet experience. Not only do I enjoy choosing my ingredients, but also the perks of living in a small town and seeing so many friends and acquaintances who stop to chat or say hello.