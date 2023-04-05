“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled by men.” — Matthew 5:13

We are consumed with fakery: fake news, fake bodies, fake politicians and fake preachers. Our physical bodies are used up by sleepless nights — too much work and not enough downtime to refuel. Have we become more of this world than disciples of Jesus Christ?