“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled by men.” — Matthew 5:13
We are consumed with fakery: fake news, fake bodies, fake politicians and fake preachers. Our physical bodies are used up by sleepless nights — too much work and not enough downtime to refuel. Have we become more of this world than disciples of Jesus Christ?
Social media has become our sounding board for constant moral outrage about X, Y and Z. We tend to worship celebrities and have even turned politicians into celebrity status when they are supposed to be servants of the people. However, how many of us show outrage at our straying from the Word of God?
“Soft” and “feel good” Christianity is now the norm. Rare it is to hear from the pulpit about the abominations of God. Proverbs 6:16-19 tells us, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.”
Strife among neighbors is something my community is currently experiencing. It’s like the Hatfield vs. McCoy feud; there is a great divide among residents. Abortions, drug overdoses resulting in multiple deaths, lies, and gossip are rampant. God hates these violent behaviors.
As Christians, we are compelled to affect the world around us. If we don’t, then what value are we to God? If we are too much like the world, then we are worthless. Our undertaking is not to blend in but to make a positive difference in the lives of others. We are God’s representatives! We should affect others positively, just as seasoning brings out the best flavor in food.
Sexual orientation is addressed in God’s Word. Romans 1:24-26 reminds us that because of man’s worship of images made to look like birds, animals and reptiles, “God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie. He gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones.”
Romans 1:27 continues: “In the same way, the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.”
The Apostle Paul spoke to the Romans about God’s wrath against humankind. In Romans 1:28-31, he said, “Since they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, he gave them over to a depraved mind to do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed, and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant, and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they are senseless, faithless, heartless, ruthless.”
The above verses are direct quotes from God’s Holy Word. I will leave it at that and let you sort it out for yourself.
The prophet Isaiah in Isaiah 5:20 states, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
We wholly accept what is evil and mock what is good. Making excuses for our actions breaks down the distinction between right and wrong, making our moral choices fuzzy. You understand that — you know how hard it is to live a genuinely Christian life.
The answer is to read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We must earnestly pray for strength, discernment, and understanding. 3 John 1:11 from the Amplified Bible says, “Beloved, do not imitate evil, but imitate good. He who does good is of God; he who does evil has not seen (discerned or experienced) God (has enjoyed no vision of Him and does not know Him at all.)”
Love and peace to you.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.