Jacavone-babysitter bag

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is now offering “Babysitter Bag” kits that contain washable markers, activity books, coloring sheets, an Uno card set, small toys, a first aid kit, and even a babysitter checklist. The checklist is a quick-start guide that helps babysitters collect contact information needed for an emergency, as well as some basic “do’s and don’ts” while on the job.

 Photo courtesy Jared Jacavone

Caring for children can be challenging, especially when looking after someone else’s kids. Whether they belong to a friend, relative, or an acquaintance, it can be difficult to know what you need in an emergency or what activities can keep children entertained until bedtime.

At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are excited to announce some new additions to our collection: Babysitter Bags!

  