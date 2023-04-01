...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Recently I bought an older home. There is a lot of work to be done and I’m looking forward to the lifelong journey.
As I go through and fix various parts of the house I see metaphors and similes for life. One that recently stuck out to me has to do with wallpaper. Wallpaper can sometimes refresh a room but if not applied correctly it simply will act as a mask for whatever is behind it.
Upon removing some of this wallpaper I found that the walls in the room were made of different substances. Part of the room had two layers of wallpaper with plaster underneath — the rest of the room had drywall. It appeared to me that someone had applied wallpaper to hide this mismatch.
It made me think about how at times we mask our true selves in order to appease others — like the wallpaper in this mismatched room. As I removed more and more wallpaper I found dings, scratches, and unfinished patches on the walls themselves. It made me think — just as we do in life — that the wallpaper was put up to not only hide the mismatched wall surfaces — but also the imperfections in the walls.
It is understandable to try to hide things we don’t particularly like about ourselves. We might not want others to know we have a particular imperfection. So, we try to put wallpaper on ourselves.
The thing about wallpaper is that you can’t see behind it. What if there is water damage to the walls beneath it? Then mold could grow.
As I removed the remaining wallpaper in the room I wondered if there was something about myself I might be trying to hide from others because I don’t want them to know about my mismatched metaphorical walls.
Often when we try to hide who we really are on the inside we can grow hardened to what it means to be our true selves. Living a lie might make us think others will like us more. However, living our lives based on what others think of us is a wasted and moldy life.
Living a life of truthfulness by being ourselves is much more rewarding. Worrying about what others think of us is truly one of the biggest wastes of time we could engage in. When we engage in being ourselves, trying our best for ourselves and others we can embrace a freedom in living that is unmatched.
Do you have metaphorical wallpaper you need remove? Are there dings or imperfections you don’t really need to hide? This spring I encourage you to ask yourself if you are living your true life. Contemplate what it means to live a true life of freedom for yourself and from what others think of you.
Nathan King is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.