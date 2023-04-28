It was the spring of 1943. Due to massive shortages in all areas caused by World War II, America saw its first rationing of shoes, canned food, meat, cheese, butter, sugar and cooking oils. The Pentagon was completed. Prominent world political leaders included Chancellor Adolf Hitler of Germany, Prime Minister Benito Mussolini of Italy, General Secretary of the Central Committee Joseph Stalin of the Soviet Union, President Franklin D. Roosevelt of the United States and Prime Minister Winston Churchill of the United Kingdom. And on Saturday, May 8, I was born. Longevity; that was 80 years ago.

God told Moses in Deuteronomy 5:33, “Walk in all the way that the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live and prosper and prolong your days in the land that you will possess.” God is not interested in forced religious exercises; He wants us to be dedicated willingly and entirely to Him —because we want to.