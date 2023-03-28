...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
Last weekend we held our fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza and it was bigger and better than ever!
In collaboration with multiple businesses, nonprofits, local government officials, the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, and an army of volunteers, the two-day event featured two scavenger hunts, carriage rides, magic shows, an exhibition of magical creatures, games of Dungeons and Dragons, free screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the Taylor Theater, a costume competition, and much more.
The Extravaganza was a major success, bringing over 900 individuals into the library to celebrate everything that is Harry Potter!
The planning for this event required a lot time, hard work and coordination, but the professionalism, dedication, and passion of everyone involved was the true magic behind the Extravaganza. I would like to thank the following for getting in the spirit and bringing the event to Broad Street: Taylor Theater, the Chowan Arts Council, the Edenton Historical Commission, The Style Palette, Edenton Bay Trading Company, Old Colony Downtown Market, Glow-n-Go Spa, the Corner Baking Co., Surf, Wind and Fire, Blount’s Mutual Drugs, Inc., Broad Street Bazaar, Vaughn’s Jewelry & Fine Gifts, the Gregarious Goose, 309 Bistro, the Christian Book Store, North No. 4, Creswell Furniture, Edenton IT, Byrum’s Hardware, Sound Feet Shoes, the Edenton Coffee House, the Polka Dot Palm, Downtown Diva, Bohemian Brews, Visit Edenton, and the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
I also want to thank the town of Edenton, the Chowan County government, and Commissioner Larry McLaughlin for working with us to make this event possible.
I would like to also extend special thanks to Joseph Goodwin, Dana Hill, Julie Connolly of the Sylvan Bird Park, Susan Schultheiss, Kathryn Ahean, and Lucy Daniels for providing such wonderful entertainment and experiences for all the young wizards and witches of Edenton and Chowan County! Special thanks as well to Zack Unkenholz for creating such magical promotional videos!
The Harry Potter Extravaganza would not be possible without the tremendous efforts of the Harry Potter Planning Committee, the Friends of the Library, and our many wonderful volunteers who worked both behind the scenes and on the floor during the event! Special thanks to Peter Small and the entire Friends of the Library board for raising funds and coordinating the schedule to make the weekend so special!
Before I wrap up, I just want to say how grateful I am for my fellow team members. Our newest member, Ashtyn Chandler, jumped right in to help run the stations and provide information. Joy Wagner designed the beautiful downtown map, created the Harry Potter and Dumbledore puppets, and developed and ran the “Peculiar Pets” Dungeons and Dragons session. Linda Oiler took the lead in the massive decoration effort, and kept everything running smoothly behind the scenes. Sara Durbin led the social media campaign, created many of the event’s graphics, and even served on the planning committee.
Now even though she probably won’t like this, I need to take a moment to share just how much work Lee Lolkema put into this event. She not only led the coordinating effort with our downtown partners, but she secured the individual vendors, created the facility plan, and served as the staff liaison to the Friends Board to coordinate supplies and the volunteer schedule. This lady even stayed behind after we closed the facility at the end of the event to start writing thank you notes to our partners!
I am sure that I am forgetting other things that she did behind the scenes, but suffice it to say, I would not have gotten through my first Harry Potter Extravaganza without Lee’s knowledge, experience and dedication to our community.
Finally, I would like to thank all of you for coming out to support the library, for bringing our community together, and for helping us spread joy to so many children. I am convinced that our area has to be just as magical as Hogwarts since so many wonderful people are here!
Have a great week, and we’ll see you next year for the fifth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza!
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.