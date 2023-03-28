Last weekend we held our fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza and it was bigger and better than ever!

In collaboration with multiple businesses, nonprofits, local government officials, the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, and an army of volunteers, the two-day event featured two scavenger hunts, carriage rides, magic shows, an exhibition of magical creatures, games of Dungeons and Dragons, free screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the Taylor Theater, a costume competition, and much more.