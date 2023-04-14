Luke’s primary purpose in writing His Gospel was to display Jesus as the perfect universal man the Greeks aspired to find. The Greek philosophers presupposed that humanity could reach the zenith of perfection if they achieved an intellectual plain high enough to live perfectly.

Luke, who never saw Jesus, believed that the perfect Son of God was what the Gentile people had always sought. An essential part of Luke’s case was demonstrating Jesus’ authority in multiple arenas.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.