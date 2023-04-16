One of Jesus’ most famous parables was of the sower. A sower is someone who plants seeds in a field.

In the story, the sower throws seed on four different soils, and only one is ready for growth and harvest. I have always wanted to call it the “blind sower” because he apparently couldn’t tell which ground was prepared for the seed!

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com