...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
One of Jesus’ most famous parables was of the sower. A sower is someone who plants seeds in a field.
In the story, the sower throws seed on four different soils, and only one is ready for growth and harvest. I have always wanted to call it the “blind sower” because he apparently couldn’t tell which ground was prepared for the seed!
This is part of this story’s charm, though, because we do not know what kind of soil anyone is until we plant seed.
To help with clarity, I’ll describe the different elements and then pose a challenge. Jesus tells us that the seed is the Word of God. The soil is our heart and the sower is Christ (or anyone spreading God’s Word on His behalf).
Birds are nearly always characterized as Satan in parables. The sun represents trials or testing. And the thorns are those things that originate in this world that hold us back or distract us from God’s life.
What is the difference between planting something and burying something? Life is the only difference.
If you bury something without life, it decomposes. But if you plant a seed that cannot produce life without soil, fruit can burst forward because of the life hidden inside.
If you feel buried today, ask Jesus for new life so you can burst forth from your grave or cocoon, a new creature full of life!
Now, let’s briefly discuss the four soils.
The first soil is the path or the hard places that have been trampled. Has someone crushed your heart? Is it hard for you to trust anyone now? The hard heart must be graced with refreshment from heaven to soften the soil.
From time to time, every one of us needs rain to soften our hurting hearts, and then we must be tilled. Our hearts must be broken up to receive God’s Word in fullness. The brokenness of the heart looks like humility.
The proud spirit cannot accept the Word, but the heart that has been watered, broken, and laid open before God can receive. If you feel shut off from Him today, ask Him to break new ground again. It may hurt, but it will be worth getting close to Him.
The second soil is shallow. This ground is not unbroken, but it is not deep. The shoot can grow up, but the root cannot sink down. The root is essential to withstand the storms of life.
The emotionally immature seek a sign, a revival, a party or a need but cannot withstand difficulties or apply appropriate discipline to stay planted. The shallow soil sprouts quickly but cannot endure to fruit, and fruit is what Jesus is looking for. The shallow soil needs discipline.
The third soil is one choked by thorns. The cares of this life crowd out what God wants to take root. Imagine a garden overtaken by weeds. The fruit suffers because the unwanted weeds soak up so much water.
This soil is distracted by the offerings of this world. There must be a separation of some things in this life. Many Christians think they can supplement their Christian life with a life that looks like everyone else’s, yet that rarely works. We must place some things aside to receive all Jesus has for us.
The fourth soil is considered good. Jesus tells us He is looking for fruit. Is there spiritual fruit that is yielding from your life? If you are still determining your fruitfulness, I would look at your faithfulness.
To what are you faithful? Are you planting seeds of faith, hope and love? If we were to look at the amount of time you worship versus worry, would we learn anything? It’s time to wake up and faithfully spread the Word of God given to you.
God gives us new grace daily, but how are we using it? Every day do something that plants a seed in the world to come. The blind sower still yields fruit because He faithfully plants, not knowing what soil is ready.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com