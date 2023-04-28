As peacemakers, police officers are highly trained and, by virtue of the oath of office they take, sworn to enforce the laws of the land. They are obligated to preserve the peace and assure public safety.
Law enforcement officers have many duties but there is one that is never easy. It’s when they must make either death notifications or other notices of sadness to an accident or crime victim’s next of kin or loved ones.
How do we approach loving parents and notify them that their teenage child was killed in an automobile accident? How do we tell a spouse that their loved one was shot and killed in a bank robbery? How do we minister in the line of duty to families of suicide victims?
Take my word for it, it is much easier to tell someone that they will receive a traffic citation or be arrested than to tell them that a loved one has lost their life.
It is only by leaning on and relying on our faith in God that law enforcement officers show harmony, sympathy, brotherly love and kindheartedness — and all with an exceptionally humble heart — to the loved ones of crime and accident victims.
In the early years of my career in law enforcement, there was no police academy instruction on how to do this. As a result, there were many variables when confronting people with messages of death.
How vividly do I remember my first death notification shortly after I graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy. As a trooper, I was assigned to Arlington County and investigated my first fatal accident on Interstate 95 in Arlington. After exploring the accident’s causes, I responded to the victim’s home, arriving at approximately 5 a.m. on a Sunday. A young teenage boy, 17 years of age, had been killed.
I knocked, and a gentleman answered the door. He immediately looked at me with fear and concern in his eyes. I sensed that based on my presence and demeanor he knew why I was there.
I asked if he was the young man’s father. He replied that he was and wanted to know what was wrong. I advised him that his son had been involved in an accident. I also informed him that the accident was severe and that his son did not survive his injuries.
The man quietly called for his wife to come downstairs, telling her my message. They looked at each other in shock and disbelief and quite literally fell to pieces.
I stayed with them, offering words of kindness and support until a neighbor who had seen my police car, arrived and agreed to call their pastor and make other notifications.
That was the first of many similar notifications I made during my career. None of them were easy. In fact, they were the most difficult task I or any other police officer had to undertake.
There was no way to plan what to say; no general departmental order to cover these complex, severe communications with the loved ones of victims killed in accidents, suicides, criminal acts, or suspicious deaths being investigated by police.
As a police supervisor, I investigated many citizen complaints about police officers’ actions and conduct throughout my years. Some complaints were legitimate and founded; however, many were just an attempt to get an officer into trouble for doing his job. Interestingly, I never investigated a complaint on how an officer communicated a death message. I ask myself now: Did God intervene during these times; are His peacemakers inspired to speak in these moments to a suddenly grieving family?
Over time, the chaplain program was introduced and greatly welcomed. Each of our district stations had an assigned chaplain, usually the pastor of a local church in the district. These men of God were volunteers who agreed to be on-call and accompany our officers to make death notifications and assist families in any way they could. They would contact the family’s pastor or a pastor of a desired denomination if the family wanted one.
I believe the following scripture from 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 guides peacemakers either knowingly or unknowingly, whether Christian or non-Christian: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in trouble with the comfort we ourselves had received from God.”
God is supreme, and His will prevails on all occasions.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.