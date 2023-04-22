...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
As the weather warms so does the social scene in Edenton. It’s a wonderful time of year to entertain on your porch when the temperature is not too hot or too cold but just right.
And while sipping your favorite beverage with a friend a little nibble is always in order. I like to keep entertaining low key and easy on my time off. I often just serve my cocoa chili spiced pecans or cheddar pecan wafers, both recipes I’ve shared in previous columns. And when I’m having something a little bubbly I like a crisp kettle-cooked chip.
I recently enjoyed a little sparkling wine at friends Lyn and Kevin Isler’s home, and they served their favorite Utz chips. Lyn made her version of the iconic French onion dip to accompany her dark russet kettle chips.
I’m always looking for a new twist on an old standby and this was far better than any dehydrated soup mix stirred into sour cream. Lyn’s homemade version was so delightful I’d like to share the recipe for made-from-scratch French onion dip.
French onion dip is not French at all but a purely American creation from the 1950s that made Lipton Soup mix a household staple. But the homemade version is fairly quick and easy and so much better that you’ll never go back. It is best to make it ahead so that the flavors can marry.
This week I have included Lyn’s French onion soup recipe. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
French onion dip
Ingredients
• ¼ vegetable oil
• 4 tablespoons butter
• ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Pinch ground black pepper
• 2 yellow onions halved and sliced or diced
• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
• ½ cup sour cream
• ½ cup mayonnaise
Preparation
1. In a large pan over medium heat, warm oil and butter. Add onions, cayenne, and pepper. Sauté for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise until smooth.
3. Fold in caramelized onions until well combined.
4. Allow to marinate refrigerated 2+ hours. Serve at room temperature.
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.