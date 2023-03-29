...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
We know Easter represents the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but where did the Easter Bunny come from? The Scriptures do not mention the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny was created as a folklore figure during the Medieval period (1066-1485 AD). The Easter Bunny sometimes wore clothes. Originating among German Lutherans, the Easter Bunny, or “Easter Hare,” played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient during the start of the Easter season.
This custom was similar to the “naughty or nice” list Santa Claus makes at Christmas. As part of the Easter Bunny legend, the bunny carried colored eggs — and sometimes toys — in its basket to children’s homes on Easter morning. The custom was similar to Santa Claus bringing children toys on Christmas Eve.
In 1682, the tradition of the Easter Bunny was mentioned in Georg Franck von Franckenau’s “De Ovis Paschalibus,” or “On Easter Eggs.” This reference referred to a German practice of an Easter rabbit, or hare, bringing eggs to children.
The rabbit was popular in medieval church art. It was widely believed that the rabbit was a hermaphrodite (an organism having both male and female sex organs). This led some to believe the rabbit could create without losing its virginity, which led to an association with the Virgin Mary. Rabbits also may have been associated with the Holy Trinity, as in the three rabbit motifs. The rabbits were also featured in manuscripts and Northern European paintings of the Virgin Mary and Christ child.
Eggs have been used as fertility symbols since before the Middle Ages. They became a symbol in Christianity associated with rebirth as early as the 1st century AD. The egg became associated with Easter in medieval Europe when eating them was prohibited during the fasting during the Lent season.
A common practice in England then was for children to go from door to door begging for eggs on Saturday before Lent began. In addition, people handed out eggs as special treats for children before their period of Lent fasting.
As a particular dish, eggs would probably have been decorated as part of the Easter celebrations. Many Christians of the Eastern Orthodox Church typically dye their Easter eggs red — the color of blood — in recognition of the blood shed by Jesus at his crucifixion and the renewal of life in the spring. Some people also color their eggs green to note the new foliage emerging from the winter months.
According to some sources, the Easter Bunny arrived in America sometime during the 1700s. The bunny came with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania. Their children constructed nests where the Easter Bunny could lay its colored eggs. The custom subsequently spread across America.
The Easter Bunny’s morning deliveries on Easter expanded to include chocolate and other candy and gifts. Decorated Easter baskets replaced the historical nests. In addition, children often left carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all of his hopping.
The largest Easter egg ever made was over 25 feet high and weighed more than 8,000 pounds. It was built out of chocolate and marshmallow and supported by an internal steel frame.
The reason for Christmas is not about Santa Claus; nor is Easter about the Easter Bunny. The celebration of Easter is about the death and resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ, who died for our sins and arose on Easter morning.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.