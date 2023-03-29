We know Easter represents the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but where did the Easter Bunny come from? The Scriptures do not mention the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny was created as a folklore figure during the Medieval period (1066-1485 AD). The Easter Bunny sometimes wore clothes. Originating among German Lutherans, the Easter Bunny, or “Easter Hare,” played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient during the start of the Easter season.