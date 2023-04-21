John, the youngest of the 12 apostles, was the only one who wasn’t martyred. He stood at the foot of the cross with Mary, Jesus’ mother, during the crucifixion. He told us in John 1:14, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father.) full of grace and truth.”

Jesus, the son of God, became human and lived among us. He became the perfect teacher and example for us to live by. He became the sacrifice for all sins, and his death satisfied God’s requirements for the removal of our sins.