April 16th was Orthodox Easter in Ukraine. Like many religious people, Ukrainians incorporate pre-Christian, pagan practices into their rituals that reflect the mysteries of nature by a humble people trying to make sense of the rhythms of the year.

Centuries later, something as simple as an egg continues to carry a message of hope, rebirth and fertility. The egg is a nod to the stone being rolled from Christ’s tomb. Even The White House invites children to scuttle across the lawn in Easter tradition.