April 16th was Orthodox Easter in Ukraine. Like many religious people, Ukrainians incorporate pre-Christian, pagan practices into their rituals that reflect the mysteries of nature by a humble people trying to make sense of the rhythms of the year.
Centuries later, something as simple as an egg continues to carry a message of hope, rebirth and fertility. The egg is a nod to the stone being rolled from Christ’s tomb. Even The White House invites children to scuttle across the lawn in Easter tradition.
By the time this goes to print, the meat, egg and dairy fast of Ukrainian Lent is coming to a close. Willow Sunday is celebrated as opposed to Palm Sunday as there is a paucity of palms in the northern climes. The subsequent three days are traditionally spent roasting, baking and cooking in preparation of the Easter feast. Clean Thursday is spent preparing the house and family members for visitors and Good Friday is marked by fasting and prayer.
Traditional Easter Paskas are leavened sweet breads, often baked in a can, more tall than wide, with a rounded top, and flavored with saffron, vanilla, citron and rum. Children were told to be quiet during the baking, women were told to only have pure thoughts as they kneaded the dough, and men stood guard at the door to ward off evil spirits.
Rather than mall photos with the Easter Bunny, baskets stuffed with a dentist’s dream, and over-eager kids muscling their way across an egg-strewn lawn, Ukrainian Easter is all about the family and the food. Their baskets are lined with vines and greens, and covered with an embroidered, linen Rushnyk. At a minimum, the basket holds a Paska, garlicky sausage, hard-boiled, dyed krashanky eggs, horseradish root and a candle. Families line the entrance to the churches, waiting for the priest to bless the contents. Six weeks of Lenten fasting ends with a blessing of the baskets.
Families then gather around a table covered with an embroidered Easter cloth and laid out with a time-honored feast that includes the following:
• Ham for abundance.
• Garlic Kielbasa for God’s love and generosity.
• Bland cottage cheese to cultivate moderation.
• Horseradish representing the bitterness of sin mixed with shredded beets to represent the Passion of Christ.
• Sculpted butter to remind diners to share.
• Hard-boiled eggs for fertility and the promise of resurrection.
Stuffed cabbage, meat and cheese dumplings, mashed potatoes with gravy, cooked and cold salads with merengue cakes, poppy sweets and cheesecake round out the table covered with a specially embroidered table cloth. Candles glow over generations-old Pysansky, the famous blown-out eggs, patiently painted with melted beeswax in intricate designs and then dyed in a progression of colors to result in a true masterpiece.
Children delight, not in egg hunts, but in “egg battles” where they face off and tap hard-boiled eggs, hoping to be the last one standing with an uncracked egg.
And there’s one last tradition following six weeks of Lent, one week that’s Holy and finally one week of visiting long-buried ancestors. Families bring baskets of food and adorn graves to honor the dead.
While tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens and soldiers have died, the centuries and centuries of Easter tradition live on. Bodies may be laid to rest, but the comfort of ancient rituals and routines live on in something fragile as an egg carrying a message of hope, rebirth and fertility.
Bulava.org continues to provide support to the children, pets, seniors and soldiers of Ukraine.