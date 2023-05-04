Yesterday we celebrated Cinco de Mayo! Did you know that this holiday does not commemorate Mexico’s Independence from Spain? That day is celebrated on Sept. 16th and commemorates the Cry of Dolores, which started the War for Mexican Independence from 1810 to 1821.

Cinco de Mayo, by contrast, celebrates a specific battle during the French invasion of Mexico in 1862-67. Officially known as the El Día de la Batalla de Puebla (the Day of the Battle of Puebla), the holiday commemorates the battle that took place on May 5, 1862.