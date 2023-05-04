...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Yesterday we celebrated Cinco de Mayo! Did you know that this holiday does not commemorate Mexico’s Independence from Spain? That day is celebrated on Sept. 16th and commemorates the Cry of Dolores, which started the War for Mexican Independence from 1810 to 1821.
Cinco de Mayo, by contrast, celebrates a specific battle during the French invasion of Mexico in 1862-67. Officially known as the El Día de la Batalla de Puebla (the Day of the Battle of Puebla), the holiday commemorates the battle that took place on May 5, 1862.
Why this event is important and why it happened truly highlights the complexity and trajectory of Mexican history. The French invasion of Mexico that led to this battle is connected to the wars and political instability following Mexico’s independence in 1821.
In the decades after becoming a new nation, Mexico experienced near-constant warfare as warlord generals, such as Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, fought over the presidency and expanding Mexico’s territory.
On top of this, Mexico also experienced foreign conflicts such as the Texan Revolution and the Mexican-American War. Mexico also had just emerged from a costly civil war known as the Reform War in 1858-61.
As a result, the Mexican government found itself in deep debt to European countries from its war expenses. President Benito Juarez, attempting to give his country room to recover from the Reform War, sent a memorandum indicating that Mexico would not pay its debts for two years.
Not pleased with the declaration and seeing an opportunity with the United States entrenched in its own Civil War, Spain, Britain and France launched a naval fleet and seized the vital port of Vera Cruz in 1862. While Spain and Britain took no further action, France, under the leadership of Napoleon III, decided to march toward the capital and topple the Mexican government.
It was in the city of Puebla that the Mexican government made its stand. Being outnumbered — there were 8,000 French veteran soldiers to 4,000 Mexican defenders — the battle should have been a breeze for the French military. But despite all odds, the Mexican army successfully repelled the French troops, inflicting heavy casualties on the invaders. The French army was forced to retreat to Vera Cruz and call upon a force of over 25,000 soldiers in reinforcements.
While this was merely the start of the conflict, and the French eventually captured Mexico City a year later in 1863, it was a rallying point for the Mexican people. The Mexicans continued to resist the invaders, allowing Juarez’s government to retreat to the countryside during the French occupation and their short-lived puppet government of the Second Mexican Empire.
When the United States emerged from the Civil War and the Mexican people began to achieve more victories on the battlefield, Napoleon III withdrew in 1867, fearing American intervention. Emperor Maximilian I, the Austrian archduke crowned emperor of Mexico by the French, was left to fend for himself and was eventually executed by the victorious Mexican forces.
The war and the Battle of Puebla acted as a unifying force and produced a new generation of Mexican leaders. As a result, Mexico experienced a period of political stability and mild nationalism until the Mexican Revolution in 1911.
If you want to learn more about Cinco de Mayo or the history of Mexico, visit the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and check out some of the books in our system on the topic. While at the library, you may be interested in some of our programming for the month of May. Below is our list of events:
• Story Time with Ms. Lee: Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 11 a.m.
• Dungeons and Dragons Youth Program: Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. for children ages 11-17
• The Friends Book Club: Thursday, May 11, at noon
• Dungeons and Dragons Adult Program: Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. for ages 18 and up
• YA Book Club with Ms. Sara: Tuesday, May 16, at 4 p.m. for ages 13 and up
• Makerspace: Thursday, May 18, at 5 p.m.
• Tool Time with Ms. Linda: Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
• Computer Class on Google Sheets: Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m.
If you want more information on our monthly programming schedule or want to sign up for one of our programs, please visit the front desk or call us at 252-482-4112. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.