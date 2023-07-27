Melon salad

A nice change-of-pace use for watermelons, cantaloupes and honeydew is a chilled piquant melon soup, or a syrupy glaze for barbecued meats. A fun treat is a frothy smoothie, granita or frosé. Sweet, savory melon salads are also great.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

I don’t love the heat, but I do love the bounty of summer fruits and vegetables that our North Carolina sun and afternoon showers bring.

Right now melons are at their height of freshness and flavor, and our local Rocky Hock area is famous for their cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelons. I just had the best watermelon I have ever tasted, and it was delivered to me right out the field and still warm from the afternoon sun. My friend Linda Perez, or “Miss Boo” as she is fondly called by many, is so thoughtful to bring me local produce.

  