Bob Marley, the Jamaican songwriting and singing superstar of the 1960s and 1970s, was and continues to inspire love and hope worldwide.

The following is a paraphrase about Marley: “When darkness surrounds you, you might be tempted to look for a switch or hope that a light comes on to eliminate it all. But you must remember that you are the light, and you have the power to overcome the darkness in the world.”