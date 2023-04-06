When I look upon the greatness that is art (painting, literature, film, etc.) I see a living entity that was created by man and at its best is inspired by the divine. I cannot accept art as a mere reflection or imitation, just as I cannot concede to the opinion that the creation of art must be scientific or academic in nature.

Art can have the effects of reflection, imitation, imagination, sublimity and spontaneity, but it is only brought to life when man involves himself and becomes creator. I believe art is a living thing — something that breathes life into the dry cold hearts of mankind.