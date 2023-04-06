...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
When I look upon the greatness that is art (painting, literature, film, etc.) I see a living entity that was created by man and at its best is inspired by the divine. I cannot accept art as a mere reflection or imitation, just as I cannot concede to the opinion that the creation of art must be scientific or academic in nature.
Art can have the effects of reflection, imitation, imagination, sublimity and spontaneity, but it is only brought to life when man involves himself and becomes creator. I believe art is a living thing — something that breathes life into the dry cold hearts of mankind.
In turn I cannot accept the belief that man can never know the answer to life’s supposed ultimate question, “Why am I here?” When I asked, Nature answered, “To live.”
The pursuit of life is man’s primordial animal goal. Man cannot escape Nature’s beautiful stretching landscapes, her terrific displays of power, and her obvious continual cycle of life. As Longinus, author of the treatise “On the Sublime,” noted, “Art is perfect just when it seems to be nature, and nature successful when the art underlies it unnoticed.”
This circular process produces the land we live on, the nutrients essential for our survival, and it claims us when we pass away.
Longinus continues: “Nature determined man to be no low or ignoble animal; but introduced us to life and this entire universe as into some vast assemblage to be spectators, in a sort of her contests and most ardent competitors therein, did then implant in our souls an invincible and eternal love of that which is great by our own standard, more divine.”
Likewise art is man’s natural ongoing expression of this cycle of life and death. Henry James, in “The Art of Fiction,” says, “Art lives upon discussion, upon experiment, upon curiosity, upon variety of attempt, upon the exchange of views and the compromise of standpoints; and there is a presumption that those times when no one has anything particular to say about it, and has no reason to give for practice or preference, though they maybe times of honor, are not times of development — are times, possibly even, a little of dullness.” Man reflects nature and art reflects man.
When art succeeds in this sense its audience comes away from the experience not only thinking but also with a renewed will to live. Longinus wrote that “in art the most accurate work is admired, in the works of Nature, greatness.” Art breaks through the individual person and connects him or her with other lives.
Leo Tolstoy, in “What is Art,” said: “Every art causes those to whom the artist’s feeling is transmitted to unite in soul with the artist and also with all who receive the same impression.” The individuality of mankind forces him to embrace loneliness in order to survive its haunting emptiness. Art allows us to escape our everyday problems which, after reflection, results in healthy thinking. In a sense mankind is the god of art, creating constantly new worlds and characters that when done correctly act on their own will. Man simply impresses his image upon art.
Nathan King is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.