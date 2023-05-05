John, the apostle, walked and talked with Jesus. He witnessed the Son of God heal, heard Him teach — and watched Him die. John could speak with much authority about our Savior’s expectations of us. “Dear friends,” he says in 1 John 4:8-9, “Let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love.”
“God is love.” John said God is love, not love is God. Somehow, we’ve reversed the order. Love is not selfish and is not just an emotion, but also an action word. Love is how we act, not just how we feel. Agape love is what John is referring to — that love that is unconditional and unreserved. God set the standard for agape love when He sent His only begotten son to be sacrificed for our sins.
The essence of agape love is sacrifice. We’ve all encountered those “someones” who are not easy to love. That’s when we must lean on our faith and ask for extra grace so our selfishness and sin don’t override our love for those persons.
Exodus 23:2-3 reminds us, “Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. When you give testimony in a lawsuit, do not pervert justice by siding with the crowd, and do not show favoritism to a poor man in his lawsuit.” Justice is often perverted in favor of the rich and powerful. God forbids us from participating in gossip, slander and providing false witness. It undermines families and neighbors and is unnecessarily costly to relationships. Justice should not be twisted in favor of the rich or poor. That is not what love is.
Do you recognize a clique? That is an exclusive group of people coming together for a common goal. Sometimes it’s for the betterment of a situation, but not always so. Verse 3 of Exodus 23 tells us not to slant our testimony (an assertion offering firsthand authentication of a fact) just because that person is poor (or of lesser social standing). It is extraordinary that many go along with the opinions of a few, destroying those with less.
As with all societies, ours is divided into upper, middle and lower classes. Basically, and elementary, this boils down to “who has the most marbles.” Sadly, we inadvertently get caught up in this social stratification, especially in small, tight-knit communities. People always say, “I just go with the flow.”
In the Book of Psalms 141:9 we read, “Keep me from the trap which they have laid for me, and the snares of evildoers.” David asked God to guard his heart from evil acts and desires: “Let not my heart be drawn to what is evil, to take part in wicked deeds with men who are evildoers.”
Romans 13:10 tells us, “Love worketh no ill to his neighbor: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.” Love never hurts anybody. There are no loopholes in the law of love. Love fulfills God’s direction, just as Jesus said in Matthew 22:37-38, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.” These two commands summarize the Ten Commandments brought to us through Moses.
Do not be deceived or misled by one or especially a group of wrongdoers. Their mindset is of hate and greed, akin to an extortionist robbing citizens of their rights.
Know that we are incapable of loving others without God’s grace. Sometimes we try to love others on our own, mustering up a pretentious love that is nothing short of hypocrisy. In reality, our hearts are really cold to that person.
Love your family, your friends, and your neighbors with spontaneity and joy. Be the person who exhibits the fruit of the Spirit, living a Spirit-filled life.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.