It’s 2022. Really. Yay!
A new year means time for reflection on the previous year and looking forward to the coming year. I really hope 2022 is going to be great; I know that I have some resolutions to work on – mainly making myself go to bed earlier. That’s an annual resolution.
This past week I’ve been staying up too late listening to audiobooks downloaded from our Libby/Overdrive collection online. If you haven’t used this wonderful resource yet – please stop by for a lesson.
I’m sure the folks who jumped in to rescue the Cupola House and start the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library never imagined books magically delivered through the air to a handheld device that plays sound in your ears without wires.
Technology has changed a lot about the way we access information and entertainment but the primary role of the public library has stayed the same: providing access to the community at no cost. And 101 years later – we’re still doing that.
Happy New Year!
New Books
Juvenile Fiction
The Smartest Kid in the Universe: Genius Camp – Chris Grabenstein
Juvenile Non-Fiction
What was the Plague? – Roberta Edwards
Who was David Bowie? – Margaret Gurevich
Young Adult Fiction
Killer Instinct – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Adult Fiction
Autopsy – Patricia Cornwell
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon
Large Print
Forever My Own – Tracie Peterson
The Walnut Creek Wish – Wanda Brunstetter
Adult Non-Fiction
The Big Book of Questions That Will Make You Think Again – Sarah Herman
The Least of Us – Sam Quinones
Audio Book
The Only Plane in the Sky – Garrett Graff
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.