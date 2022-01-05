Jennifer Finlay New

It’s 2022. Really. Yay!

A new year means time for reflection on the previous year and looking forward to the coming year. I really hope 2022 is going to be great; I know that I have some resolutions to work on – mainly making myself go to bed earlier. That’s an annual resolution.

This past week I’ve been staying up too late listening to audiobooks downloaded from our Libby/Overdrive collection online. If you haven’t used this wonderful resource yet – please stop by for a lesson.

I’m sure the folks who jumped in to rescue the Cupola House and start the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library never imagined books magically delivered through the air to a handheld device that plays sound in your ears without wires.

Technology has changed a lot about the way we access information and entertainment but the primary role of the public library has stayed the same: providing access to the community at no cost. And 101 years later – we’re still doing that.

Happy New Year!

New Books

Juvenile Fiction

The Smartest Kid in the Universe: Genius Camp – Chris Grabenstein

Juvenile Non-Fiction

What was the Plague? – Roberta Edwards

Who was David Bowie? – Margaret Gurevich

Young Adult Fiction

Killer Instinct – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Adult Fiction

Autopsy – Patricia Cornwell

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon

Large Print

Forever My Own – Tracie Peterson

The Walnut Creek Wish – Wanda Brunstetter

Adult Non-Fiction

The Big Book of Questions That Will Make You Think Again – Sarah Herman

The Least of Us – Sam Quinones

Audio Book

The Only Plane in the Sky – Garrett Graff

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

