We have discussed Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness for several weeks.
We considered Jesus being tempted not to trust His Father’s provision by turning stones to bread and Jesus being tempted to test God’s protection.
Today, I want to focus on the last temptation: The tempter tempting Jesus to bow down and worship him (Matthew 4:8-11).
The tempter shows Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and tells Jesus he will give everything to Jesus, but there is a catch, Jesus must bow and worship the tempter.
One final time Jesus counters the tempter with God’s Word: ‘Worship God alone and serve only Him’ (Matthew 4:10b). Jesus reminds the tempter that only God deserves worship and only God should be served.
The tempter ‘fell’ initially because he desired to take God’s place (Isaiah 14:12-15). The Tempter was filled with pride and wanted the worship of all. Interestingly enough, this is how Satan tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden — ‘you will be like God knowing good and evil (Genesis 3:1-5).
Jesus, the eternal Son of God, saw the tempter fall from heaven (Luke 10:18). Jesus had come to ‘buy back’ humanity from the fall in the garden. Nothing would sidetrack Jesus from His divine mission.
Jesus counters the tempter with God’s Word every time. The lesson that constantly repeats itself to me: know God’s Word for yourself. We are no match for temptation, but when Christ resides within our heart and we know God’s Word, we are more than conquerors (Romans 8:31-39).
When Jesus is Lord and Savior of our life, the tempter is no match for us. Not because we are conquerors, no, rather because Christ has already done the conquering for us. It’s Jesus’ righteousness in us that will cause us to stand against the tempter and prevail. We merely get to go in and put our foot on a defeated enemy’s head; Christ has won the battle.
The second lesson: Jesus rejects the tempter’s offer of political leadership over the kingdoms of the world and instead offers the kingdom of heaven to all who follow Him in the way of righteousness (Luke 12:32).
Jesus’ rejection must be a slap in the tempter’s face. Jesus is saying indirectly that this world’s system is not home. God has a better home prepared for all who love God (John 14:3). As for this world, it already belongs to God — He owns it all (Psalm 50:10–11).
Paul reminds us that the kingdom is righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit (Romans 14:17). The domains that the tempter offers are temporal. Peace and joy in an earthly kingdom only last for a short time, but the peace and joy found in God’s kingdom — the kingdom that Jesus offers to you and me, that peace and joy is eternal —never-ending.
Both the ability to overcome the tempter and the ability to enjoy God’s kingdom hinge on your knowing Jesus’ salvation. In John 3:5–7, Jesus says the kingdom of God must be entered into by being born again. This season of Lent, surrender your life to Him if you realize that you have never given your heart and life to Christ. Start enjoying the fullness of life only Jesus can provide.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.