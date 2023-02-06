Genesis reminds us that seedtime and harvest will never cease as long as the earth continues (Genesis 8:22).
Biblical society was agrarian, where people worked the land. Many of Jesus’ parables were agricultural and sowing and reaping were topics understood by the Bible’s original audience.
Sowing and reaping are idioms for death and resurrection. Paul said that the body sown in death is perishable, but in Christ, it is raised eternal; sown in dishonor, raised in glory; sown a natural body, raised a spiritual body (1 Corinthians 15:42b-44a).
Paul reminds us that when we sow to please our flesh, we will reap destruction, but when we sow to please the Spirit, we will reap eternal life with God. John said a seed would die in the ground, but that is only the beginning of life (John 12:24).
This rustic theme suggests waiting. When we plant, we must be patient. Scripture compares ministry to sowing, watering and harvesting (1 Corinthians 3:6). God brings forth fruit to His glory in His time. Still, we faithfully work His fields (Matthew 9:38), knowing we will harvest at the proper time if we do not give up (Galatians 6:9; Psalm 126:5).
We must remember God uses the law of seedtime and harvest to bequeath His blessings. Some blessings are enjoyed by all people (Matthew 5:45). Some blessings come especially to those of His choosing (Genesis 26:12).
God warned Israel that should they forsake Him, the harvest from their ‘spiritual seeds’ of disobedience would cause their natural crops to fail (Leviticus 26:16b; Proverbs 22:8a; Jeremiah 12:13; Micah 6:15). This principle works positively as well. Proverbs clearly state that the one who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward (Proverbs 11:18b).
Seedtime and harvest are both laws of our natural world (Genesis 1:12) and the spiritual world (Galatians 6:7). Just like there are natural consequences to our actions, there are spiritual consequences to our actions.
Every time we choose an action, we also choose the consequences of that action. Thus, we reap proportionately to what we sow (2 Corinthians 9:6), and often, we reap more than we sow.
Jesus spoke of a seed that brought forth thirty, sixty and one hundred times what was sown (Matthew 13:8). One seed can produce a whole head of grain. One word of kindness can return a truckload of blessings.
The vital thing to remember is that Spiritually, seedtime and harvest — reaping and sowing — encompass much more than mere money.
Often in Christian circles, we hear too much about planting ‘money seeds’ to get ‘money harvests.’ While money can be included as seed, so can our words, actions of all kinds, all sorts of intentions, and even death and resurrection, as mentioned earlier, are allegories for seedtime and harvest.
Nothing good grows overnight. I pray we will carefully consider every life implementation as an opportunity to sow seed. Remember that every word and action can produce a mighty harvest.
May we be quick to return kindness when we are bombarded with evil. May we give patience in a world that is too hurried. May we plant the kind of seed that not only produces abundant crops of blessing in this earthly life but the seed that produces abundant harvests in eternity.