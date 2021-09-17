Q: What are bagworms?
A: Bagworms are small caterpillars that eventually become moths. Their importance in the landscape is directly related to evergreen trees such as leyland cypress and other arborvitae. As they’re developing, the caterpillars, or larval stage of the moth, feed on and eventually form a pupa case from the foliage of the plant. The pupa resemble small pinecones and often go unnoticed until the tree becomes brown and bare.
Q: What should I do to control bagworms?
A: To prevent bagworms from killing a tree, they must be controlled mechanically and/or chemically.
Mechanically, the pupa/bags can be hand pulled from the tree. Destroy the bags to prevent further spread.
Chemical insecticides can be applied in the spring — products like Dipel, Sevin and Ortho Systemic are approved for use. Applicators must follow all label directions. There are no chemical controls that are effective once the larvae are encased in the “bags.”
Insecticides should be applied in the spring when the caterpillars hatch out and begin feeding. Organically acceptable insecticides are available.
For more information about controlling bagworms in the landscape, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is the Area Horticulture Agent.