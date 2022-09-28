...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Fall’s cool breezes have shifted our focus away from summer as we welcome the new season. I love autumn and all of its splendor from the mums, pumpkins and gourds to wonderful fall foods.
I always say cooking seasonally is best and it’s time to shift gears to fall favorites. Edenton Coffee House offers many seasonal hot and cold beverages, DQ has its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Edenton Bay Trading Company offers a wide array of seasonal beers.
Surf, Wind and Fire, Sugared Fig and other local businesses even kicked off our first Octoberfest here in Edenton.
I’ve also shifted my menu from summer to fall highlighting apples, pears, butternut squash and pumpkin. Recently, I offered pumpkin waffles as a sweeter option on my menu, and a few customers have requested the recipe.
I use canned pumpkin for convenience, but taking the time to roast a pumpkin for that tasty flesh is best. Canned pumpkin is a great substitute with just a little sacrifice to taste and none to nutrients. Pumpkin is high in fiber, vitamin K, C and potassium and even contains protein.
I also use a heavy Belgian waffle maker, but any waffle maker will do. Just be sure to heat it well ahead and to spray the grids liberally with nonstick spray once it’s heated before adding any batter.
A secret to making them tender inside and crisp outside is to cook them a second time in the waffle iron for one or two minutes more. And of course with all pancake, crepe or waffle batters it is important to make them at least an hour ahead or even the night before using and warm to room temperature
This week I have included my recipe for pumpkin waffles. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.