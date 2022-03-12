Some foods are the chameleons of the culinary world and take on the flavors of many different cuisines. Tofu, rice and pasta cross many cultures and are the basis of many favorite main courses and side dishes.
A close cousin of pasta I like to use often is couscous. It’s a little more interesting and very quick to prepare. Couscous may resemble a grain, but it is actually made from durum wheat similar to the semolina used for pasta but from a much coarser grind. It can also be made from other grains like barley and millet.
The reason couscous can be prepared quickly is because it is not raw, but a precooked semolina and flour product that has been dehydrated.
The smallest granular couscous product dates back to 13th century Northern African cultures. Pearl or Lebanese is a much larger type of couscous common in Middle Eastern Arabic cultures. Israeli couscous is a product from the 1950s and its size falls between the two other varieties and is most similar to pasta in texture.
Couscous makes a great side dish that can be rehydrated with stock or water and can be enhanced with many different spices and herbs.
A wonderful salad I like to prepare using Israeli couscous can be served warm or at room temperature, with a variety of vegetables and dried fruits added. It also makes a nice light supper with the addition of grilled shrimp or chicken to become an entree. This week I have included my recipe for Citrus Almond Couscous.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 1 lemon, zested
• 2 lemons, juiced
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus 1/4 cup
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 pound Israeli couscous
• 3 cups chicken stock
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 3/4 cup sliced green onion
• 1 small jar diced pimientos
• 1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
• ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
• 1/4 cup each dried sliced apricots and cherries or cranberries
• 1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
• arugula
PREPARATION
• In a medium saucepan, warm 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the couscous and stir until lightly browned. Add the stock, lemon juice, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer about 10 minutes until the couscous is al dente.
• Drain the couscous. In a large bowl, toss the warm couscous with the remaining olive oil, remaining lemon juice, zest, salt, and pepper and let cool.
• Once the couscous is room temperature, add the fresh herbs, dried fruit, onion, and almonds. Toss to combine, adjust seasoning, and serve on a bed or arugula.