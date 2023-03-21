First observed locally in 2019, crape myrtle bark scale is an insect that affects crape myrtle trees. It is often noticed because of the black sooty mold that covers infected trees.

However, the problem begins with the insect. CMBS are very small, resembling grains of rice; they are frequently found attached to the bark and sometimes leaves of trees. As they feed, the insects produce a sticky waste-product that covers the tree, and eventually turns the tree black.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.