There is no point to having a fence when your property gets flooded on a regular basis.
But one morning, as I went out to do my daily check on our garden, I almost stepped into something I know didn’t some from the inhabitants of my house.
It was a big pile of stinky mess — No. 2 is its street name — about three feet from my back door. It had the consistency of something I almost stepped in on a sidewalk on South Broad Street, near the Chowan Herald office, a few days earlier. In sandals. Eww.
Without the fence, I expect things to wander into the yard. But dogs and humans have to work — cross a field and cut through some trees — to get to that particular spot. It’s not like my house is on the way to a college football stadium, like it was in Tennessee. I’m very thankful that we spotted the pile before the kids ran around barefoot, which they often do, in our yard.
Malcolm King, who owns Edenton Bay Trading Company, puts up some creative signage almost every time a dog makes a mess near his business. Those who clean up after their family members get a good chuckle and others are put on notice.
So consider this a friendly reminder to clean up after your loved ones. If you already do, you’re awesome.
Surprises left in people’s yards — the bad kind of surprise — aren’t why I’m writing today.
There are several great things going on in Chowan County. A good surprise was when we turned the pages of the Virginia Pilot, Old Colony Smokehouse was featured as one of the best barbecue joints in the region. It’s good to see a local business get some regional recognition for what it does.
The 1767 Courthouse is getting a new paint job. Crews are cleaning the facade to be able to paint.
The courthouse will celebrate its reopening on Oct. 8. In 2004, the Chowan County Courthouse reopened to the public after years of renovation.
While the architect remains anonymous, many have speculated that either Gilbert Leigh, known to have worked on many houses in the area, or John Hawks, best known for Tryon Palace, supervised construction.
The building features Flemish bond brickwork and a slightly projecting three-bay entrance pavilion crowned by a classical pediment. The interior consists of two floors, the bottom a courtroom with a large magistrate’s chair in the center. English ballast stones pave the ground floor and, in lieu of paint, the plain walls were whitewashed.
The top floor, an assembly hall, was one of the largest during the colonial period. Beginning in 1778, the hall hosted the Masons of Unanimity No. 7, an order to which George Washington belonged.
Necessary utilities were incorporated through the years, including telephones, electricity and plumbing services. Although Edenton constructed a modern courthouse in 1979, the historic Chowan County Courthouse remains in use and open to the public.
A few other sites in downtown Edenton are getting new life as new businesses prepare to open.
Near the Gregarious Goose, was Summerhouse, an interior design and home decor store. It recently closed, and another shop owner is getting the space ready for her business.
Broad Street Bazaar, owned by Amy Thacker O’Hara, will sell antiques and more. She currently works full-time at the Inner Banks Inn as well, so she’s no stranger to the Edenton business community.
Further toward the water on South Broad Street, at the intersection of East King Street, a sign promises that adventure is coming in spring 2021. Adventure makes me think of the outdoors, so I’m crossing my fingers that we’ll have that sporting goods/outdoor equipment store I’ve always wanted.
Speaking of adventures, Captain Mark Thesier and the Liber-Tea have been spotted back on the water recently. It’s good to see the tours back up and running. I can’t wait to see the second boat he’s working on getting.
Another group that meets near the waterfront is FiA-Edenton. Females in Action celebrated its one-year anniversary this past weekend with a workout and potluck in Colonial Park. The group works out every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m.
We hope to see you around the Cupola.