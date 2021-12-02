The streets in downtown Edenton are decked with greenery and lights and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after a successful Sip and Shop, Black Friday and Local Saturday shopping events.
And with a stiff, bone-chilling wind from the north it’s beginning to feel like winter as well, but Thanksgiving leftovers may still fill our fridge.
There are many creative ways to use these Thanksgiving leftovers from waffles made from dressing to a shepherd’s pie layering turkey, gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce and veggies together in a casserole and topping it all with mashed potatoes to bake in the oven.
A great way to use leftover cooked turkey, vegetables and gravy is with a pot pie. Steaming pot pies are the ultimate warming comfort food to tame the cold weather. Although comfort food may be characterized by its high caloric nature and high carbohydrate level, which we can do without after a big Thanksgiving meal, a pot pie is just too good to resist.
A pot pie can feed your family for little money and if you want to skip the homemade pie crust a store-bought pie dough will do just fine.
Both turkey or chicken can be used with this recipe, and it’s even quicker to prepare if you have leftover cold gravy and simply stir in all the veggies and poultry and fill your pie crust.
This week I have included my Turkey Pot Pie recipe.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.