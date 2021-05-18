Dear Becky,
Monday evening, you and other John A. Holmes High School alumni who have passed asked God to clear up the dreary sky for the Class of 2021 awards ceremony.
You asked for it to be a little chilly, perfect weather for the oversized cardigans you wore everywhere and every day while I’ve known you.
I presented the Rebecca Bunch Chowan Herald Senior Literary Award this year on your and the newspaper’s behalf. You could hear the speech? I should have stuck to the script, but it didn’t say how much you really did for the community, and in particular Edenton-Chowan Schools. I’m not sure anything I could have said would have adequately told your truth. You loved the community and used your talents to try to make everyone know how great it was.
You’re right, I’m a better writer than speaker. Next time, I’ll stick to the script. At least I remembered to bring it with me this time.
You would be happy to know Camilia Miles received the award that bears your name. I’ve heard from several teachers than her writing is passionate, like tugs at your soul passionate. It can even make you cry because of it depth and beauty. Sounds a lot like a certain longtime reporter I know ...
The entire Class of 2021 is amazing, Becky. I guess you knew they would be. After all, they went to your alma mater. The school’s legacy of excellence lives on.
You'd be pleased with some great things going on in Edenton.
During this past week's gas crisis, the downtown Exxon was open from 6-8 p.m. one night just for hospital employees. Vidant Chowan Hospital security guards checked ID's and directed people to the proper gas pumps.
The owner, who has helped my family with our vehicle several times, stayed late, talking with customers and helping direct traffic.
After posting a video of the good deed, several Chowan Herald supporters sent thanks and kudos to the business.
I think you’d be happy with a lot of the things happening in Edenton. Chowan Arts Council is moving forward with its plan to host summer music concerts on Fridays.
Speaking of historic buildings, did you know that one of the old fish hatchery building was moved from one side of the mouth of Pembroke Creek to the other? It now sits as the main building for Edenton Marina.
You did? Of course, you did. You know everything about Chowan County. The fish hatchery was once in that area where the townhouses are, near Westover on West Queen Street.
The Marina is hosting the Albemarle Rock Fish Festival from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 22. There will be food trucks and music by Old Fish Hatchery Records, Jump Mountain and Kosmos.
The organizers want to get something started to help protect the local waterways. This will be the first of what they hope will be an annual event. I know you’d love the cause.
Suggested donations are $25 a person. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets and their own food.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary will host vessel checks from 2-5 p.m. during the event. They’re free and a good way to get a sticker noting your vessel is seaworthy.
Marcus Jackson Project held a Zoom forum during Mother’s Day weekend. Like you, he graduated from Holmes. His life was cut way too short, and his family started a nonprofit to address gun violence.
The forum, hosted by Marcus' mother Nicole Jackson, focused on mothers who lost their children to these brutal, senseless acts. I think you would have admired the speakers’ bravery and honesty. It was sad at times but something people need to hear. You can watch the panel by visiting
.
You missed a great visit at the newspaper recently. A gentleman, who I won't name because he asked, found what he thinking is the tip of a spear or pike -- you know, basically a knife on a stick. The metal is worn from eons of sitting on the banks of the Chowan River, where he found it. The gentleman believes that it, along the Dare Stones found in the 1930s, help prove that the "Lost Colonists" made their way to the region.
He said he found the spearhead in a spot where he's found a lot of arrowheads in the past. Some research will be done on the tool to get a more accurate date of its construction.
It was pretty cool holding a piece of history like that. You would have enjoyed it and the interview.
Getting ready for Monday night’s speech brought back a lot of memories. I wish I could talk to you, Becky, more over a cup of Edenton Coffee House’s finest brew.
Your desk is still empty, waiting. Until we meet again, see you around the Cupola.
Hugs,
Nicole and the Layton family