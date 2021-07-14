In the summertime, our thoughts turn to family vacations and memories of summers from long ago.
I remember the excitement of church homecomings that we experienced as children. Many of the people renowned for making the best deviled eggs, fried chicken and a multitude of desserts too long to list are no longer with us but their reputations and recipes live on.
On those special Sundays we made sure our family’s food offerings would be the most popular by campaigning with our friends to promote granny’s cake made from scratch with chocolate fudge icing. We were of another time and place, influenced by the continuous stream of cowboy television shows. This was the show-down at high noon of the greatest cooks in our neighborhoods and communities.
I’ve wondered if I could time-travel if a trip to the days of June and July of long ago would seem as magical. To hear again those snippets of adult conversations, stories told by farmers about their work challenges, and an occasional hunting or fishing tale that then seemed endless and remote.
The eating marathon began after the benediction with the minister giving us instructions. We would assemble for a communal dinner outside on the grounds under large oak trees around tables loaded with foods of all types and descriptions.
The church women organized the event and served as marshals and directed the serving, making sure that the first plate was made up of wholesome and nutritious foods. This was a necessity due to the large quantities of food and warm temperatures. We did not have air-conditioners or large refrigerators so waste was not an option.
We ate to our heart’s content, knowing the next plate would be a sampler of the most incredible sweets made by the best country cooks from a 10-mile radius around the church.
This was a true farm-to-table delight. We were in the height of summer and the farmers competed to see who would be the first to pick fresh corn in early July. The agricultural contest included who grew the best butter beans, snap beans, squash, beets, tomatoes.
Each family had a specialty. My family provided the soft drinks delivered by my father in glass bottles in wooden crates, courtesy of his service station. They were iced down in large galvanized tubs. This was considered a treat and many drank more than one during the feast. I believe the record was 16.
My responsibility was to rack the empty bottles afterward, putting them in the appropriate crate. This was my sign that the dinner was nearing its end and the families would soon head for home.
The Museum of Albemarle is filled with stories from our past. It is the perfect place to relate stories and help the younger generations know about our experiences. We’d like to record your stories and photographs.
As you make your plans for the summer, please consider the museum. Like the church homecomings from the past, it’s a special place to gather with family. In the “Our Story” gallery on the second floor, an exhibit about religion in the Albemarle region is featured.
The museum’s newest exhibit, “Joshua, Judges and Jesus: An Archaeological Journey through the Bible,” is open in the Discovery Room. The exhibit features over 50 artifacts ranging from the Bronze age through the Byzantine era recovered by Mid-Atlantic Christian University archeologist and volunteers.
And mark July 17 on your calendars for “Down on the Farm,” a family event celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage. If you plan to attend, notify the museum by Wednesday.Don Pendergraft is director of regional museums at Museum of the Albemarle.