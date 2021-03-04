Spring and summer are just around the corner. And do you know what that means? Spending more time outside with family and friends! This DIY sidewalk chalk paint is an easy project that will keep young children entertained for hours.
What You’ll Need (per paint color):
- ½ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup water
- Food coloring
- Paintbrushes
Directions:
Mix equal parts of cornstarch with water. Add your food coloring. Stir/mix. Paint will be thick. Repeat this same process to have multiple colors of sidewalk chalk paint. Use paintbrushes to paint your driveway or sidewalk. Store excess paint in small, airtight containers.
Activity shared from: https://www.momadvice.com/post/homemade-sidewalk-chalk-paint-recipe