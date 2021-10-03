Even though he had a rocky beginning, even though he had asked God to use someone other than himself to lead the Children of Israel - Moses was faithful to God’s command. Moses led the people out of Egypt and endured their constant murmuring and complaining.
The Children of Israel witness God’s mighty handwork, yet they make an idol to worship in Moses’ absence. The people always complained and were unhappy, yet God remained faithful to His people, and Moses remained faithful to God.
In Numbers chapter twenty, we find the people complaining again: we have no water and will thirst to death. After all the things Moses puts up with, his entry into the Promised Land is denied because he failed to hallow God in the eyes of the children of Israel. I am convinced we can learn some valuable spiritual life lessons from Moses.
First, do not let people rob you of your promised land.
If you are a blood-bought child of God, then God has promised you many things: Peace that passes all understanding (Philippians 4:7), comfort (John 14:16) and joy (John 16:20), to name a few of His promises. It is so easy to get caught up in the complaining of others and find ourselves in Moses’ sandals: losing the blessing of God’s abundance - the right of passage to our promised land.
We go from the place of promise to the place where we wither in the wilderness. I am all for ministering so others’ needs are met, but guard yourself because if you become too tired and too emotional, you might find yourself in a similar position to Moses.
Second, do not grow weary in well-doing — a biblical mandate found in Galatians 6:9.
Moses becomes tired in well-doing. Even Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law, warned Moses not to take on too much responsibility (Exodus 18 & 19). God does not want you to be so active in the lives of others that you burn yourself out in the process.
Moses had finally had enough of the people’s complaining and murmuring. Instead of showing the people God’s ongoing grace, he had a mental - and arguably a moral - breakdown in front of the people.
Finally, do not take it personally.
The children of Israel were indeed complaining against God, not Moses. Moses, I am convinced, took the peoples’ complaining as a personal attack.
Often, the real issue with many people is not with you. Their actual argument is with God. It behooves us to remember this.
Moses, I believe, was so burnt out that he was taking every complaint to heart. He was no longer at a place where he could find the best within the individuals he served. At this point, their complaining was personal, and Moses’ annoyance cost him his promised land.
We need to be careful to guard ourselves not to take the complaining of others as a personal attack against us. Too often, the complaints of others are aimed at One much greater than self.
I pray that we are found faithful with the ministry that God has entrusted to us. May we carefully guard our hearts and take care of ourselves so that we can earnestly love and care for others. I pray that we will hear God say: you hallowed Me in the eyes of others. You did not grow weary because you understood how to rest. Well done, My good and faithful servant.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.