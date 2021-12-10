Downtown Edenton’s homes and shops are sprinkled with twinkling lights, greenery and merriment as the town prepares for its annual Candlelight Tour. Christmas carols fill the air and just the right touch of chill adds the perfect setting.
Several guests have commented that visiting our town and staying at the Inn is just like living in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
We all know it’s a little more work than those whimsical Christmas tales depict, and thanks to all the tireless volunteers and workers in our town the beauty of this magical season comes together each year. The many shops, historical sites and homeowners that open up their holiday finery for view spend hours decorating in preparation for all of the events in Edenton.
My friend, Clara Stage, has said that they can only ask a homeowner to be a part of the Candlelight Tour every few years because it’s like having a baby and as time passes you forget what it takes to create such a magical setting for visitors.
Many of the Candlelight Tour events involve Christmas sweets, and as we begin to gather together to celebrate the holidays with friends and family a special dessert can be the perfect ending to a meal. The old french classics like crème brûlée and soufflé are making a comeback as is fine dining after too long an era of fast, casual where filling your belly took precedence over savoring flavors and presentation.
The first record of the soufflé is the early 1700s French cookbook by chef Vincent de la Chappelle. A soufflé is basically a crème patisserie base with a meringue folded in to create an airy mixture. When it’s baked the lift can enthrall even a seasoned chef. And to spoon the hot, sweet foamy bite is ethereal when paired with a dollop of cold whipped cream or ice cream that melts to form a creamy sauce.
Timing is everything with this dessert. The final step of beating the egg whites cannot be done in advance and the dessert must be served immediately as its airy lift will begin to collapse in a matter of minutes. Once you’ve overcome the fear of the process and mastered the basic technique they come together quickly.
This week I have included my Gingerbread Soufflé recipe. It’s perfect for a special holiday treat.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.