Tiny chartreuse leaves emerge on tender hardwood limbs after a winter rest while an explosion of blossoms fill spring-flowering trees and bushes. Bulbs offer a showy display of pastel petals to punctuate that our Edenton spring has indeed arrived in full bloom.
I love the tender bright green leaves of spring and in honor of the season I often highlight spring dishes in this bright, fresh hue. Beautiful spring vegetables such as asparagus, artichokes, and peas add such fresh vibrancy and flavor to a meal.
And with undertones of a cool evenings still lingering a nice spring vegetable soup makes a wonderful beginning to dinner or as a main course at lunch with a little crusty bread or ham sandwich. The spring pea or shelling pea is one of the sweetest pea varieties available and offers not just wonderful flavor but a beautiful bright green hue.
This week I have included my Spring Pea Soup recipe. If you can’t find fresh peas frozen will do, but never those mushy gray canned peas.
Enjoy!