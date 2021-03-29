Tiny chartreuse leaves emerge on tender hardwood limbs after a winter rest while an explosion of blossoms fill spring-flowering trees and bushes. Bulbs offer a showy display of pastel petals to punctuate that our Edenton spring has indeed arrived in full bloom.

I love the tender bright green leaves of spring and in honor of the season I often highlight spring dishes in this bright, fresh hue. Beautiful spring vegetables such as asparagus, artichokes, and peas add such fresh vibrancy and flavor to a meal.

And with undertones of a cool evenings still lingering a nice spring vegetable soup makes a wonderful beginning to dinner or as a main course at lunch with a little crusty bread or ham sandwich. The spring pea or shelling pea is one of the sweetest pea varieties available and offers not just wonderful flavor but a beautiful bright green hue.

This week I have included my Spring Pea Soup recipe. If you can’t find fresh peas frozen will do, but never those mushy gray canned peas.

Enjoy!

Cheryl Orr is owner of the Cotton Gin Inn.