My vice is sweets. Some reach for salty chips for a snack but I go for a cookie. And every year one of the things I give up for Lent is sugar, so I am feeling a little cranky until that sugar lull leaves my body. To make my Lenten sacrifice even more difficult is the necessity to make guests sweets and cookies daily. The old adage “out of sight, out of mind,” does not apply.
In a way the cookie came about sacrificially, and was the small amount of cake batter used to test the temperature of an oven. Early bakers had wood-fired ovens with no thermostats and baking off a little cookie gave them a temperature guide before baking an entire cake. The Dutch word “koek”, or cake, was used to describe these little test cakes and the spelling has changed phonically to cookie over the years.
I bake a wide variety of cookies which follow my regular cooking patterns of seasonal flavors and ingredients. Right now I love warm flavors, so I always have my signature snickerdoodles laden with fragrant cinnamon for guests. I also love to cook and bake with ginger which warms you from the inside when it’s chilly outside.
Ginger comes from a flowering plant whose root or rhizome is used for cooking and medicinal purposes.
Its plant is in the same family as turmeric and cardamom which also have health benefits and comforting warm flavors. Ginger is known as an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. It has proven to reduce blood insulin levels, help lower cholesterol and even combat gum disease. This pungent spice is used as a treatment for nausea, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer.
So how bad can a cookie filled with healthy ginger be? This week I have included my recipe for Double Ginger Cookies. They have a nice crunch when you bite into them but a soft and chewy texture inside with the sweet tang of both dried and crystallized ginger. You can find crystalized ginger at Trader Joes, Fresh Market or Wegmans.
Enjoy!