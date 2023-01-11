It’s early morning. Laptop on my table… breakfast eaten.… mind moving. I am here in a McDonald’s local restaurant. You know… the place where all the unofficial Seniors Clubs met for so many years. Remember?… 9 chairs at a four-person table, small groups gathered, lots of chatter, laughter and the like?
But not this morning. I feel like Schreck singing...”I’m all alone. There’s no one here besides me.”
This place is empty; no one is here. Now, I know it’s early. I know folk aren’t moving much yet, but this is the atmosphere that has been created in our world today; specifically speaking of the U.S.
People are disengaged. People are afraid. People are still masking up. People are still picking up their groceries in front of the store. People are doing all that they can to avoid connection with others.
Restaurants are making major moves to eliminate “dine-in” and force folk to pick up their meals at the window. It’s a “drive-thru” culture.
Can I just tell you this — humans struggle when there is no connection. Humans struggle when there is no interaction.
It’s as if we purchased an electric fireplace. There is no warmth coming from this fake fire. There is no fulfillment to be experienced. The real is sacrificed. The fake doesn’t cut it.
What about the church?
What about the body of believers who are told to “not forsake the assembling of themselves together” (Hebrews 10:25)? Man was intended for fellowship and connection.
Go all the way back to the Garden of Eden where God placed Adam and Eve. As the Lord God comes walking through the garden in the cool of the day, He seeks Adam out. “Where are you?” the Lord asked.
And to be honest with the text, God was really not talking about geographics here, but spiritual connection.
God was wanting to know the position that Adam had taken with His instruction. But God did this because He is a God of connection. God loved Adam and Eve. God made provision for them. God wanted relationship and connection with them. Guess what? God wants that same thing for you.
God delights when we come together and His presence prevails among us. God loves it when His children come together to worship Him in Spirit and in truth. He doesn’t want us to reduce His plan down to “drive-thru.”
He wants us to sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.
You may be sitting at home, but you’re really not connected. You may be listening to your pastor on the smartphone, but you’re really not connected in the manner in which He desires. You are missing out. The body of Christ is missing out. The church is missing out.
You really didn’t have a good ole’ fashioned home-cooked meal. You grabbed a hamburger from the drive-thru; and it really wasn’t what you longed for.
Let’s go church! Let’s go Believer; Christ-follower.
“I was glad when they said unto me, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord.’” Psalms 122:1
Join Dr. Wallace Phillips this Sunday morning at 903 South Catherine Creek Road in Ahoskie at 10 a.m. You’ll be glad you did.