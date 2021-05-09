Wedding season has overtaken Edenton and the Inn! It’s been so busy I missed both the Derby and Cinco de Mayo. I did however make a fun treat for a recent wedding celebration using a traditional Latino flavor.
Dulce de Leche is similar to caramel in color and flavor but not in preparation. It originated in South America and is merely sweetened condensed milk cooked down until it's the color and consistency of a thick caramel sauce. It is a common flavor in many Latino cultures and now popular worldwide. You can buy Dulce de Leche already made in the international section of most grocery stores and a common brand is Nestle which comes in a squeeze bottle or can.
I paired this fun flavor with the Whoopie Pie for a unique spin on an old New England cookie. The Whoopie Pie has its roots in Maine and also with the Pennsylvania Amish, and is more like a filled cake than a sandwich cookie. These big soft treats were first sold in the 1920s and it was said that often those enjoying this cookie let out a big “whoopie” with joy.
Another reason this cookie brings happiness is that it is so easy to make. The recipe is simple and takes little time. Once you try this version you may want to make the traditional chocolate Whoopie Pie with a Marshmallow Fluff filling. In the fall a pumpkin spice Whoopie Pie is also fun to make and eat.
This week I have included my Dulce de Leche Whoopie Pie recipe.
Enjoy!