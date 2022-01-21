Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. A light glaze of ice is possible early friday morning across northeast North Carolina. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at the coast. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch with a light glaze of ice possible in northeast North Carolina. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&