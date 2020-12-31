It is no secret that food portions around the holidays can get out of control. You may be feeling bad for eating too many sweets and huge plates of food. You can start the new year off right but working on portion sizes, proper portion sizes can go a long way to avoid overeating. The tricky part can be in training yourself to recognize exactly how much is 3 ounces or 1 cup without actually using a measuring cup.
Because it is not practical to carry around a scale or measuring cups wherever we are eating, here are a few easy ways to remember some common portion sizes:
- The palm of your hand is roughly the size of a 3-4 ounce serving of fish, poultry, or meat.
- A baseball or your fist is equivalent to 1 cup, which is the recommended serving of a vegetable or fruit.
- Your thumb is about the same size as 1 ounce of cheese.
- The distance from the tip of your thumb to the thumb knuckle is about the size of a tablespoon. This can be a helpful reminder while eating peanut butter or salad dressing.
Bonus Tip: To control portion size before putting food on your plate, mentally divide the plate in half. Fill one half of the plate with fruit and vegetables, and the other half with whole grains and lean protein.