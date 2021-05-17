I meet the most interesting people. The inn tends to attract a food-centric bunch from chefs to food writers and photographers to those who just love good food.
I had the most fun discussing food with a recent guest from Haynesville, Louisiana, near Shreveport. When he and his wife checked in, he told me that they love to attend cooking classes and chef dinners all around the country. Then he said that he heard that I made a good biscuit. He said he was famous for his biscuit in Shreveport and had learned from his mama who had passed down the recipe for generations.
The next morning after breakfast he called me over and asked how I made my biscuits, and smiled and humbly told me that what I served him was the best he’d had. We discussed the art of the biscuit for some time. Then he told me about an old family recipe that he knew by heart which uses biscuit dough. With a little research I discovered this much-loved recipe was often not written down, but passed on by word throughout families just as many cherished recipes are inherited like grandma’s china. The Butter Roll is a very old recipe adapted from times when few pennies were in the pocketbook and a sweet treat was needed.
My guest, Randy Scott, thought the recipe came from plantation slaves many generations ago. There are a few variations I was able to find. His recipe is more like a very simple bread pudding, while others are more like a cinnamon roll in a milk bath with the addition of nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon. Family recipes evolve and are borrowed from neighbors and changed slightly to become their own. I encourage you to try this and make it your own.
This week I have included Randy Scott’s old simple recipe for Butter Roll.
Enjoy!