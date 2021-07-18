The parable of the prodigal son is possibly Jesus’ most famous illustration amid his many messages. (The only rival story would be the “Good Samaritan.”)
The story of the prodigal is powerful. There is so much depth to this multi-faceted picture that you can find yourself at any point in your life.
Moments of my life reflect the attitude of the embarrassing younger brother who is so ungrateful he tells his father basically, “You are not dying fast enough. Can I get my stuff and enjoy my life?”
I have felt a few times that I had entered the pigs’ sty. I have been repentant and not felt worthy. I have come in shame before the Lord and received powerful acceptance.
I have also looked like the horrifyingly prideful older brother. I have lived among God and his fellowship and favor for most of my life. I still find myself jealous. I have been angry that others find favor when I have received so much myself. I am ashamed to tell you that I have had to repent far more for my “older brother” tendencies than the prodigal.
Oh, that my sins were more from pleasure-seeking than entitlement.
I have never resembled the Father. I pray to be more like Him every day, but not for a moment have I ever been as benevolent or long-suffering. I hope that I seek out the position of servant. - that I receive and obey all that the Father tells me. That I bless the prodigal, encourage the prideful, and I obey the Providential Father.
Luke writes this story in his gospel. Luke also writes in Acts chapter ten that the Holy Spirit moves Peter to preach to a gentile man named Cornelius. The Jewish people disapproved of this, but God had a bigger plan.
Peter preaches to these non-Jews, and as he introduces his sermon, the power of God falls, embraces, or holds these that are “far from God.” The word that Luke uses to express how the Holy Spirit filled them is not the same as in Acts 2 when He fell in the upper room. No, it’s the same as when the Father fell upon the son in the prodigal story. The long-lost and far-away son was finally home held in the presence, power and person of God. God’s arms wrapped his forever-loved but so-long distant son in passionate joy.
In Acts 10, we finally realize the Father’s desire from day one. He wants all of us to enjoy a perfect relationship with Him and to reflect his creativity, joy and ever-expanding ingenuity.
God loves you and wants you to receive His love. If you can obey Him, God will use you to reconcile those “far from Him.”
It’s the most beautiful thing you can witness in this world. If you try to build anything in this life, build in faith, hope and love. These things last forever and come straight from the heart of the Holy Spirit. Luke chapter eleven says that God desires to give the Holy Spirit to any who will ask.
Why don’t you ask Him today?
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.