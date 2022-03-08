St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us and most everyone may claim to be a wee bit Irish on that day. From parades to parties, this day is a grand excuse to tip a little green beer or enjoy a Shamrock Shake.
One of my favorite traditions is to make my Irish Car Bomb Cake which my friend, J.D. Grant, thoroughly enjoys. I shared the recipe last year in my column for this moist chocolate cake that honors the drink made from Guinness, Irish Whiskey and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Another popular St. Patty’s Day drink is an Irish Coffee. This coffee drink is traditionally served after dinner in Ireland, but can easily go with brunch or for a little afternoon jolt.
Irish Coffee was created in the winter of 1943 by Joe Sheridan at Foynes Port in Limerick to offer weary travelers a little “pick-me-up.” But coffee drinks have been around since the 19th century in Vienna and France.
Joe Sheridan’s recipe was simply “Cream — Rich as an Irish Brogue, Coffee — Strong as a Friendly Hand, Sugar — Sweet as the tongue of a Rogue and Whiskey — Smooth as the Wit of the Land.”
Some Irish coffee variations include the addition of Bailey’s Irish Cream, but with this simple drink the best ingredients are key to its flavor.
I use Roanoke Roasting Company’s locally roasted coffee prepared in a triple filter french press. Jameson’s Irish Whiskey is my choice, and the favorite to use on the Emerald Isle as well, for its smooth flavor.
Traditionally the drink is served in a tall clear glass mug, but remember whatever glass you use to warm it first with hot water. I like to use simple syrup rather than brown sugar, white sugar or sugar cubes because it dissolves smoothly.
And, of course, use only real whipped cream on top spread evenly to resemble the perfect foam top to a pint of Guinness.
Never stir your drink, but sip the coffee mixture through the foamy whipped cream. You might come away with a little white mustache but that’s just another reason why Irish eyes are smiling.
As the Gaelic toast: Do shláinte!
This week I have included my recipe for Irish Coffee.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• ¼ cup granulated sugar
• ¼ cup water
• 6 — 8 ounces Jameson’s Irish whiskey, or to taste
• 16 ounces hot, fresh coffee
• 1 pint heavy whipping cream
• 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
PREPARATION
• Heat the water in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until hot but not boiling. Add the sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Let the simple syrup cool to room temperature before using or storing.
• Whip the cold cream until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in the powdered sugar and vanilla, and continue to whip a few seconds.
• For each serving, warm the mug with hot water. Pour in 1-2 ounces simple syrup to taste. Add 4 ounces hot coffee and stir until dissolved. Stir in 1 ½ -2 ounces Jameson’s.
• Float the whipped cream on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon to create a smooth top layer resembling the foam of a perfectly poured Guinness. Do not stir again. Garnish if desired.