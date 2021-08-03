I have seen the God-given task with which the sons of men are to be occupied. He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.
- Ecclesiastes 3:10-11
Do you ever feel like you are living in a world where you don’t fit in? Do you ever feel like you are living in a world you don’t understand? Do you feel like an alien?
Or perhaps you find that nothing in this world really satisfies some longing inside. You yearn for something more. You feel like there must be more than what you are experiencing in this life.
This is that eternity within that is trying to tell us we are destined for more. We are not satisfied here because God has prepared something greater for us.
In mere Christianity, C.S. Lewis wrote, “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”
There is a world awaiting those who believe in God that is all our heart’s could ever desire. It is a place of peace; a place of joy; a place where we will feel complete. There will be no sorrow, no tears, no separations, no deaths. It is home.
I have heard many people quote this verse - “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.”
Apparently they did not read further. The next verse says - “But it was to us that God revealed these things by his Spirit. For his Spirit searches out everything and shows us God’s deep secrets.”
Isaiah 2:1-4 and 11: 6-9 are just two of the scriptures on the Millennium Kingdom the prophets of old gave us. In Revelation 21, God gives us a peek at what it will look like for believers in eternity. It is to give us a yearning to see the reality.
While reading about a place cannot give us a true picture of what it will actually be, it can give us a good idea of whether we would like it. When looking through travel guides, you can get a feeling of what a place is like and whether you want to go. It is the same when you read the things God has revealed to us about our new home.
The Bible tells us in Matthew 24:44, “Therefore you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”
Are you ready? If He comes, will He find you about His business? Will He find you where you should be and doing the things you should be doing? I long so much for Him to come. I long for the Millennial Kingdom and then the New Jerusalem. I long for you to go with me.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.