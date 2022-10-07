...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Towe and Allison Eure (center) pictured with Camaryn Byrum, Chowan County 4-H Agent (left) and Mary Morris, Chowan County Extension Director (right).
Towe and Allison Eure recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Edenton Eagles 4-H Club in Chowan County.
These funds will be utilized to purchase supplies for club meetings and for local trips with club members.
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”
Thank you to Towe and Allison Eure! Chowan County 4-H and the Edenton Eagles are so appreciative of this generous donation.