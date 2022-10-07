Bayer Donation

Towe and Allison Eure (center) pictured with Camaryn Byrum, Chowan County 4-H Agent (left) and Mary Morris, Chowan County Extension Director (right).

 Contributed Photo

Towe and Allison Eure recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Edenton Eagles 4-H Club in Chowan County.

These funds will be utilized to purchase supplies for club meetings and for local trips with club members.

Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent in Chowan County.