Shiney-Hiney, Beetle Spin or Rooster Tail, which is your favorite lure?
I’ve heard of people using hot dogs to catch catfish on the end of pool noodles. I’ve seen crabs caught in cages with chicken as bait and I’ve caught fish with other fish on the hook.
There are a plethora of ways to catch fish, but every fish has a certain few to which it’s attracted.
We fish with all kinds of poles and rigs, also.
Some fish are caught with a bottom rig, and others are enticed by the fly-rod that lays on top of the creek — people who know a lot about fishing geek out about what works for them.
I remember a gentleman telling me one time he caught fish all day without bait because the fish would bite his hook without anything on it. There are far-fetched fish stories, but everyone who cares about fish usually enjoys it.
Jesus walked up on some young men cleaning their nets after catching no fish all night. He tells them to go back out and cast one more time. A tremendous amount of fish are pulled in, and they are overwhelmed by this turn of events.
Then, Jesus tells the fishermen to follow Him, and He will make them fishers of men. The men follow Jesus and turn the world upside-down by telling everyone about the good news of Jesus. Jesus showed them how to be fishers of men and, as He was leaving, taught us, “Go into all the world and make disciples. Teach them all I’ve commanded you and immerse the world in the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.”
If you believe in Jesus, you must tell the lost about Jesus. It is our mission together. The Scripture became known as the Great Commission. That means it’s the entire community of Christ’s collective mission together to tell the world about the good news of Jesus.
Sadly, we have often thought this meant preaching or screaming at people in public or relaying that they are going to Hell. That doesn’t sound like good news to me. Jesus taught in big groups, but He always did His real winning one-on-one.
I don’t think we are expected to build big nets, but we are all called to fish. Christians are looking for a way to catch people by programs and property, but people are always what catches people.
The only bridge to Jesus is relationships. We must be willing to connect to people and win them to Jesus. It takes time and humility, but it’s worth it to win some.
Everything we use is based on the fish we want to catch when we go fishing. We don’t go into the ocean to catch white perch, and we don’t go into the Roanoke to get tuna. The fish determine the location, so the fish also determine what transportation we use.
The rigs and bait are all focused on what we want to catch. So, why do we think making our church attractive is a good strategy? Why don’t we instead go where the fish are and invest in others by being genuinely interested in them? Little by little, we can reel them into the increasing joy of Jesus Christ. Let’s get interested in others first.
So, how do we know when they are in the boat? Our only job is to help them know God loves them and gave Jesus for them, and all they need to do is put their trust in Him.
John 3:16 sums up all they need to know to be born again. That’s the first step of hundreds, all leading to the greater depths that Jesus has for each. But, what a transformation to watch lost people move from fish… to fishermen.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.