It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like bacon, notwithstanding vegetarians of course. The aroma of bacon sizzling in a pan permeates the air many a morning at The Cotton Gin Inn. I’ve given up perfume on those days because the scent of bacon overpowers everything with a savory fog. Much like brewed coffee its aroma rises through every floor and awakens hungry guests.
Bacon’s history dates back thousands of years to 1500 B.C. in China, Rome, and Greece where there is speculation as to which region first cured pork with salt. But we do know it reached the US with early immigrants who brought domesticated pigs by ship.
Each year the U.S. produces over 2 billion pounds of bacon. The average American omnivore consumes roughly 18 pounds annually, and 18 percent of all pork consumed is bacon. Bacon is a cured meat from the belly of the pig. Pork belly also comes from the belly but is uncured, un-smoked and comes in large slabs with a completely different cooking process and texture.
I do admit I’m a bacon snob.
As many know I don’t like my food to resemble a chemistry lab so nitrate-free is what I buy, preferably organic and free-range. Food Lion’s Nature’s Place Nitrate-Free Bacon is a reasonably priced option.
I really don’t like mass production, but understand it is often a necessary evil when food selections are limited.
Bacon is not just for breakfast. I use it, and its rendered fat, in many recipes such as pasta carbonara, maple bacon scones and on crostini with pimiento cheese and bacon jam.
I recently had a few guests and locals request my recipe for bacon jam. This savory jam first appeared in restaurants in the last decade and is now mass produced. It’s not difficult to make and you can alter the ingredients to your taste as I sometimes do by adding bourbon and garlic.
This week I have included my recipe for Bacon Jam.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Bacon Jam
INGREDIENTS
• 1 ½ pounds bacon, chopped
• 2 teaspoons butter
• 4 large yellow onions, diced
• 2 tablespoons diced pimientos
• 2 tablespoons pickled jalapenos, diced
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
• 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 teaspoons thyme
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• ½ cup water
PREPARATION
• Add bacon to a Dutch oven or heavy pan on medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp and the fat has completely rendered.
• Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pot and add onions, and remaining ingredients with 3 tablespoons of water. Stir to combine, then cover the pot, lower the heat, and cook without opening lid undisturbed for 20 minutes. Remove the lid, stir again and then partly cover the pot. Cook for an hour until most of the liquid is gone and the onions are thickened and dark brown, adding a little more water as needed. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
• Use an immersion blender or food processor to reach desired consistency or use as is finished.
• Pour into a jelly jar. Jam will keep refrigerated for up to one month.
Note: This jam may also be canned in sterilized jars for longer shelf life.