Libraries are more than just books! They are places that introduce you to the latest technology, bring the community together, extend services to serve everyone and give you the chance to learn new skills.

At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are excited to expand on this mission of librarianship with two new services we will be offering in September.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.