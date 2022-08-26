Libraries are more than just books! They are places that introduce you to the latest technology, bring the community together, extend services to serve everyone and give you the chance to learn new skills.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are excited to expand on this mission of librarianship with two new services we will be offering in September.
First, thanks to the NC Bright Ideas grant, the Pettigrew Regional Library System will officially establish a Little Free Library System across all four counties. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has received four little free libraries, and with the help of the Chowan County government and local businesses, books and other resources will be closer to your front door.
Following a “take-one, leave-one” system, our little free libraries will house free books that have no due dates. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will regularly monitor and restock the collection, so there is never a shortage of great reads.
Second, thanks to a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for new technology and help from the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees, our library now has a new Cricut vinyl cutter.
Using the latest in graphic designing technology on the consumer market, our library will host Makerspace events where you can learn the basics of graphic design and print out — or cut out — your design onto a shirt, bag, mug, or any other material. Furthermore, you can cut custom designs out of paper, cardboard, plastic, wood and even leather.
As we train our staff and implement these new resources into our service model, expect a very active September at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library once everything is in place. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks to come, and look out for some new faces at the library.
Check out below some of the latest titles in our collection, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
“Aura of Night,” by Heather Graham
“The Best Is Yet to Come,” by Debbie Macomber
“Beyond the Desert Sands,” by Tracie Peterson
“The Big Dark Sky,” by Dean Koontz
“Black Dog,” by Stuart Woods
“Building a Future,” by Amy Clipston
“The Challenge,” by Danielle Steel
“Chrysalis,” by Lincoln Child
“Damaged: The Diary of a Lost Soul,” by Khloe Starr
“The Family Remains,” by Lisa Jewell
“The Hunt,” by Faye Kellerman
“The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware
“Manipulation,” by Roy Glenn
“My Heart Beats for You,” by Tina Marie
“Never Again, No More 6: Karma’s Payback,” by Untamed
“The Ninth Month,” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo
“Overkill,” by Sandra Brown
“Philly Girl 2,” by Marcus Weber
“Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” by Daniel Silva
“Reckoning,” by Catherine Coulter
“Sister Friends Forever,” by Kimberla Lawson Roby
“Tick Tock,” by Fern Michaels
“The Wedding Veil,” by Kristy Woodson Harvey
“The Bad Guys: Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!” by Aaron Blabey
“The Elephant Girl,” by James Patterson and Ellen Banda-Aaku
“What Is the Supreme Court?” by Jill Abramson
“Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo?” by James Buckley Jr.
“A Face to Die For,” by Iris Johansen
“A Place to Heal,” by Allie Pleiter
“An Unlikely Alliance,” by Toni Shiloh
“Claiming Her Texas Family,” Jolene Navarro
“The Cowboy’s Journey Home,” Linda Goodnight
“Escape,” by James Patterson and David Ellis
“Finding Her Amish Home,” by Pamela Desmond Wright
“Her Forbidden Amish Child,” by Leigh Bale
“In Love With the Amish Nanny,” by Rebecca Kertz
“Their Make-Believe Match,” by Jackie Stef
“Their Pretend Courtship,” by Carrie Lighte
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
