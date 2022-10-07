...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
As many regular patrons have noticed in the past few weeks, there is a lot of activity in the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Genealogical Collection. Ms. Destinee is doing excellent work by inventorying and reorganizing the collection.
Our volunteers, Ms. Cynthia and Ms. Mary, are organizing our vertical files and providing additional assistance on genealogical questions. You might have even noticed the updated catalog and genealogical computers now available for patron use.
As you may have suspected, this is much more than just the simple maintenance of our genealogical collection.
With the help of the Friends of the Library, we are pleased to announce an upcoming expansion of our genealogical collection! The Family Research Society of Northeast North Carolina (FRSNNC), led by Sharon Gable, has decided to dissolve its volunteer-based organization and donate its collection to non-profit organizations in the area.
Working with Cynthia Herlong and John Collins (both Friends of the Library), the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Edenton Historical Commission have agreed to inherit the FRSNNC’s genealogical library and inventory of historical books.
Specifically, the Friends of the Library will inherit and bring to the library’s collection books that contain information about Northeast North Carolina. The documents added to the collection include complete family histories, will abstracts, birth records, death records, marriage bonds, funeral home records, local histories and much more. Alongside this donation will come resources that will assist in integrating these items into the library’s collection.
The Friends of the Library president, Peter Small, and treasurer, Pam Wagner, met last week with Sharon Gable to finalize the agreement and begin the transition process. The collection will double the size of our genealogical department, and the integration of these resources into the collection will start in late November.
I am excited to be a part of this historical event, and, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Friends of the Library, we will have a genealogical collection that will better connect visitors and residents to their past while being the leading genealogical resource in this region of the State of North Carolina.
As a librarian, I am excited and cannot wait to bring these resources to the public. In the history of American libraries, most local libraries were initially founded as the primary repository for local history and municipal records.
This donation to our Friends group reminds me of this cornerstone mission of a library and how a library is a place that serves a wide variety of purposes to the community.
On behalf of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, I would like to thank Sharon Gable and the Family Research Society of Northeast North Carolina for donating these valuable resources. I would also like to thank Peter Small, Cynthia Herlong, Pam Wagner, John Collins and the rest of the Friends of the Library for making this donation possible and helping expand the library’s resources.
Come late November or early December, expect some exciting changes to take place, and I invite you to swing by the Library to sneak a peek!
Have a wonderful weekend, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.